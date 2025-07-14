ICBC Completes Issuance of 2025 Tier 2 Capital Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ( (HK:1398) ) has issued an update.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited has successfully completed the issuance of its 2025 Tier 2 Capital Notes (Series 3) in the National Interbank Bond Market, raising RMB50 billion. The proceeds will be used to enhance the bank’s tier 2 capital, bolstering its financial stability and regulatory compliance.

More about Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the banking industry, offering a range of financial services and products, with a focus on both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 26.48%

Average Trading Volume: 263,365,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2903B

