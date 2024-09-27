ICBC Announces Board of Directors Structure

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) has released an update.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited has announced its Board of Directors, comprising executive, non-executive, and independent members, with Mr. LIAO Lin as Chairman. The board has established eight committees to oversee various aspects of the bank’s operations, with members of the board participating in multiple committees to ensure governance and management oversight.

For further insights into HK:1398 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.