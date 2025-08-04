iCandy Interactive: A Leader in Game Development with Strong FY 2024 Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

iCandy Interactive Ltd ( (AU:ICI) ) has shared an announcement.

iCandy Interactive Limited reported a revenue of A$25.3 million for the fiscal year 2024, highlighting its strong position in the gaming industry with a diverse range of game titles. The company’s strategic shareholders and its focus on innovation in Web3 gaming infrastructure underscore its commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the market.

More about iCandy Interactive Ltd

iCandy Interactive Limited, listed on the ASX, is a leading game developer with over 300 full-time employees. The company focuses on work-for-hire game development and animation, as well as developing its own intellectual properties. iCandy’s portfolio includes over 400 game titles across various platforms such as H5, mobile, and Web3, and it is recognized for its expertise in AAA game development, art, and animation.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$20.49M

