Ibstock Plc Sees Strong Volume Growth Amid Market Recovery

Ibstock ( (GB:IBST) ) has shared an announcement.

Ibstock Plc reported strong volume growth in the first half of 2025, driven by market recovery, particularly in the new-build residential sector. Despite a decrease in profitability due to cost inflation and increased costs for restoring network capacity, the company remains optimistic about future growth. Strategic investments in network capacity and sustainable production technologies position Ibstock well for capitalizing on market recovery. The company anticipates further volume growth in the second half of the year and expects adjusted EBITDA for the full year to be between £77 million and £82 million. Ibstock is also making progress in its diversified growth strategy, with significant contributions expected from Ibstock Futures in the coming years.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IBST) stock is a Hold with a £200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ibstock stock, see the GB:IBST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IBST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IBST is a Neutral.

The overall score of 57 reflects a cautious outlook for Ibstock. While corporate events and a stable balance sheet are positive, challenges in revenue growth and valuation concerns weigh heavily. Technical indicators also signal a lack of clear momentum, suggesting investors should approach with caution.

More about Ibstock

Ibstock Plc is a leading UK manufacturer specializing in a diverse range of building products and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,838,929

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £585.7M

