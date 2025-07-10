Ibstock PLC Announces Change in Major Shareholder Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Ibstock ( (GB:IBST) ) is now available.

Ibstock PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, with BlackRock, Inc. adjusting its voting rights in the company. The notification reveals that BlackRock’s total voting rights have decreased from 7.72% to 6.66%, indicating a reduction in their stake. This change in holdings could impact Ibstock’s shareholder dynamics and influence future corporate decisions, reflecting BlackRock’s strategic adjustments in its investment portfolio.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IBST) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ibstock stock, see the GB:IBST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IBST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IBST is a Neutral.

Ibstock’s overall stock score reflects mixed financial performance with notable challenges in revenue and cash flow. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, while valuation suggests overvaluation. Positive corporate events involving strategic share purchases provide a counterbalance, indicating potential for positive investor sentiment.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IBST stock, click here.

More about Ibstock

Ibstock PLC is a UK-based company operating in the construction materials industry, primarily focused on the manufacture of clay and concrete building products. The company serves a diverse market, including residential, commercial, and infrastructure sectors, providing essential materials for building and construction projects.

Average Trading Volume: 1,547,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £590.4M

For a thorough assessment of IBST stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue