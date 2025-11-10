Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from ibis inc. ( (JP:9343) ).

Ibis Inc. has released its Q3 consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2025, highlighting its app’s sustained global success. The app has been a leader in active user engagement across Europe and the US, and consistently ranks among the top three globally, showcasing its strong market presence and potential for continued growth.

Average Trading Volume: 89,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen12.44B

