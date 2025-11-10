ibis inc. Reports Strong Financial Results and Strategic Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ibis inc. ( (JP:9343) ) has issued an update.

ibis inc. reported consolidated financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, showing net sales of ¥3,638 million and a profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥565 million. The company underwent a five-for-one stock split effective October 1, 2025, which impacted earnings per share calculations. Additionally, ibis inc. included Techno-Speech, Inc. in its consolidation scope, indicating strategic expansion. The equity-to-asset ratio stands at 72.5%, reflecting a strong financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9343) stock is a Buy with a Yen788.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ibis inc. stock, see the JP:9343 Stock Forecast page.

More about ibis inc.

ibis inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating under the securities code 9343. The company is involved in the industry of technology and innovation, with a focus on expanding its market presence and financial performance.

Average Trading Volume: 89,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen12.44B

Learn more about 9343 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

