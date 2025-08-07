ibis inc. Announces 5-for-1 Stock Split and Dividend Revision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ibis inc. ( (JP:9343) ) has issued an announcement.

ibis inc. has announced a 5-for-1 stock split to increase share liquidity and attract a broader investor base. This move includes amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and a revision of the dividend forecast, reflecting a strategic effort to make the company’s shares more accessible while maintaining shareholder value.

More about ibis inc.

ibis inc. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the TSE Growth Market. The company focuses on enhancing shareholder value through strategic financial maneuvers such as stock splits and dividend adjustments.

Average Trading Volume: 25,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen11.91B

