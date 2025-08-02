IBIDEN CO. Reports Strong Q1 FY 2025 Results

IBIDEN CO ( (IBIDF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information IBIDEN CO presented to its investors.

IBIDEN CO., LTD. is a Japanese company primarily involved in the electronics and ceramics sectors, with a presence on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges. The company is known for its innovative approach in these industries, contributing to its competitive edge.

In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of FY 2025, IBIDEN CO. reported a significant increase in net sales and profits. The company achieved net sales of 97,464 million yen, marking a 10.5% increase compared to the same period last year. Operating profit also saw a substantial rise, reaching 17,636 million yen, which is a 56.1% increase year-over-year.

Key financial highlights include a 44.4% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, amounting to 12,728 million yen. The company’s comprehensive income also improved significantly, reaching 21,052 million yen, a 36.1% increase from the previous year. Additionally, IBIDEN’s capital adequacy ratio improved to 47.1%, reflecting a stronger financial position.

Despite the positive results, the company has not yet determined the forecast for its year-end cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 2026. However, it has maintained its interim dividend forecast at 20 yen per share.

Looking ahead, IBIDEN’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, supported by its strategic initiatives and robust financial performance. The company aims to continue leveraging its strengths in electronics and ceramics to drive future growth.

