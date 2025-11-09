Ibex Ltd Earnings Call: Strong Growth & Strategic Advances

Ibex Ltd ((IBEX)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Ibex Ltd reflected a strong financial performance, marked by significant revenue and EPS growth. The company showcased strategic advancements in AI and client diversification, which were pivotal in driving its success. Despite facing challenges such as a decline in telecommunications revenue and gross margin pressure, these were overshadowed by the positive developments and strategic positioning for future growth.

Impressive Revenue Growth

Ibex Ltd reported a remarkable 16.5% increase in first-quarter revenue, reaching $151.2 million. This growth was primarily driven by robust performance in the retail, e-commerce, and HealthTech sectors, showcasing the company’s ability to capitalize on diverse market opportunities.

Significant EPS Growth

The company achieved a substantial 74% growth in adjusted EPS, which rose to $0.90 from $0.52 in the previous year. This reflects Ibex’s strong profitability and operational efficiency, underscoring its effective management strategies.

Strong Offshore Revenue Growth

Offshore revenues saw a 20% increase this quarter, contributing to higher margins. Additionally, digital and omnichannel services revenue surged by 25%, highlighting Ibex’s successful expansion into these high-demand areas.

Record Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Ibex Ltd achieved a record adjusted EBITDA of $19.5 million and free cash flow of $8 million. These figures reflect the company’s operational efficiency and strong cash management, positioning it well for future investments and growth.

Improved Client Diversification

Client diversification improved significantly, with the largest client accounting for only 10% of revenue. The top 5, top 10, and top 25 clients now represent a smaller percentage of overall revenue compared to the previous year, reducing dependency on any single client.

Positive AI and Technology Developments

Ibex made notable progress in AI automation and translation deployments, appointing a new CTO to drive further growth in technology solutions. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s technological capabilities and market competitiveness.

Decline in Telecommunications Revenue

The telecommunications sector, the smallest vertical for Ibex, experienced a 22.5% decline in revenue due to lower volumes from legacy carriers. This highlights a challenge that the company needs to address moving forward.

Gross Margin Pressure

Gross margins faced slight pressure due to ongoing investments in AI and the ramp-up in India, impacting short-term profitability. However, these investments are anticipated to yield long-term benefits.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the call, Ibex provided guidance for fiscal year 2026, projecting revenue in the range of $605 million to $620 million, an increase from the previous estimate. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $78 million and $81 million. The company also anticipates capital expenditures to fall between $20 million and $25 million. These projections reflect Ibex’s confidence in sustaining its growth trajectory and strategic initiatives.

In conclusion, the earnings call for Ibex Ltd was marked by a positive sentiment, driven by strong financial results and strategic advancements. The company’s impressive revenue and EPS growth, coupled with significant progress in AI and client diversification, position it well for future success. Despite some challenges, Ibex’s forward-looking guidance underscores its commitment to continued growth and innovation.

