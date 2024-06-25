Iberpapel Announces Shareholder-Friendly Capital Increase

Iberpapel Gestion (ES:IBG) has released an update.

Iberpapel Gestión, S.A. has announced the approval of a capital increase from reserves, issuing 215,000 new shares to be distributed among current shareholders at no cost. The Board of Directors, utilizing the authority granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting, has established the execution details for the capital increase, as outlined in an informative document prepared in compliance with EU regulations.

