IAR Systems Group AB to Delist from Nasdaq Stockholm as Qt Company Initiates Share Redemption

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from IAR Systems Group AB ( ($SE:IAR.B) ).

IAR Systems Group AB has received approval for the delisting of its series B shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, with the last trading day set for November 3, 2025. The Qt Company Ltd, which owns over 90% of IAR’s shares, has initiated a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares, marking a significant change in the company’s market presence and shareholder structure.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:IAR.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK189.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IAR Systems Group AB stock, see the SE:IAR.B Stock Forecast page.

More about IAR Systems Group AB

IAR Systems Group AB is a leading provider of software and services for embedded development, supporting industries such as Automotive, Industrial Automation, IoT, MedTech, Military, and Public Safety. Founded in 1983, the company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, and has a global presence with sales and support offices worldwide. IAR’s solutions are known for ensuring quality, security, reliability, and efficiency in embedded applications, with support for 15,000 devices from over 70 semiconductor partners.

Average Trading Volume: 27,964

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK2.28B

See more data about IAR.B stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue