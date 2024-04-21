IAG Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Insurance Australia Group Limited (AU:IAG) has released an update.

Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) has actively continued its share buy-back program, purchasing an additional 1,359,277 ordinary fully paid shares. This brings the total number of shares bought back to date to 19,417,177. The latest update, released on April 22, 2024, reaffirms the company’s ongoing commitment to return value to shareholders through market buy-backs.

