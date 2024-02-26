i3 Energy plc Announces Solid Q4 Results

i3 Energy Plc (GB:I3E) has released an update.

i3 Energy plc reported a strong performance in Q4 2023, achieving record annual production at the upper range of its guidance and completing its drilling program on budget, despite inflationary pressures. The company’s annual net operating income matched the guidance at approximately $93 million, with a year-end net debt of about $23 million. i3 Energy also declared and paid significant dividends in 2023, affirming its commitment to shareholder returns amidst a challenging commodity price environment.

