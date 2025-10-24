i-mobile Co., Ltd. Announces Treasury Share Disposal for Compensation Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from i-mobile Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6535) ) is now available.

i-mobile Co., Ltd. announced the disposal of treasury shares as part of a revised Restricted Share-Based Compensation Plan aimed at promoting stock ownership among directors and executive officers. This move is intended to align the interests of management with shareholders, enhance long-term corporate value, and support sustainable growth.

i-mobile Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing digital marketing solutions and mobile advertising services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative approaches to enhancing corporate value and shareholder engagement.

