I-MAB Releases Promising Phase I Data for Givastomig in Advanced Gastric Cancer

I-MAB ( (IMAB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

I-MAB has released updated data from its Phase I study of Givastomig, a novel bispecific antibody targeting Claudin 18.2, in patients with advanced gastroesophageal carcinoma. The study, which included patients from the US and China, demonstrated that Givastomig was well-tolerated and showed promising efficacy, with no dose-limiting toxicities observed up to 18 mg/kg. The findings suggest potential for Givastomig in treating heavily pretreated gastric cancer patients, which could enhance I-MAB’s positioning in the oncology market.

The most recent analyst rating on (IMAB) stock is a Buy with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on I-MAB stock, see the IMAB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IMAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMAB is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 45 reflects I-MAB’s substantial financial challenges, particularly in terms of profitability and cash flow generation, which heavily impact its financial performance. Despite a modest technical uptrend, valuation metrics point to significant risks, with ongoing losses and a negative P/E ratio limiting its appeal. The absence of recent earnings call data or notable corporate events further solidifies the overall cautious outlook.

More about I-MAB

I-MAB is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel or highly differentiated biologics, particularly in the field of immuno-oncology. The company is engaged in the research and development of innovative therapies for cancer treatment, with a focus on the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,680,252

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $381.7M

