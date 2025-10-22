I-Mab Presents Promising Givastomig Data at 2025 Conference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

I-MAB ( (IMAB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

I-Mab announced the presentation of updated Phase 1 data on its bispecific antibody, givastomig, at the AACR-NCI-EORTC conference on October 23, 2025. The data showed an 18% objective response rate in heavily pre-treated gastric cancer patients, with favorable safety profiles across various doses. The results support givastomig’s potential as a best-in-class therapy for Claudin 18.2-positive cancers and lay the groundwork for future studies, including a Phase 1b dose expansion and a global Phase 2 study, planned for early 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (IMAB) stock is a Buy with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on I-MAB stock, see the IMAB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IMAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMAB is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 45 reflects I-MAB’s substantial financial challenges, particularly in terms of profitability and cash flow generation, which heavily impact its financial performance. Despite a modest technical uptrend, valuation metrics point to significant risks, with ongoing losses and a negative P/E ratio limiting its appeal. The absence of recent earnings call data or notable corporate events further solidifies the overall cautious outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on IMAB stock, click here.

More about I-MAB

I-Mab is a global biotechnology platform company focused on accelerating access to innovative medicines. The company specializes in developing breakthrough therapies, particularly in the field of oncology, with a differentiated pipeline led by givastomig, a bispecific antibody targeting Claudin 18.2 and 4-1BB. I-Mab collaborates with partners like ABL Bio and is also involved in the development of other promising biologics such as VIS-101 for eye diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 2,647,980

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $413.4M

For detailed information about IMAB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue