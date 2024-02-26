i-80 Gold Corp Unveils High-Grade Drilling Results

i-80 Gold Corp (TSE:IAU) has released an update.

i-80 Gold Corp has announced promising high-grade results from its latest drilling at the Ruby Hill property, indicating significant zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper mineralization. These results will contribute to the initial resource estimate for the polymetallic deposits at the site, which is central to advancing the company’s development plans for Ruby Hill. The mineralization, which includes some of the world’s highest grades for such deposits, remains open for expansion and underscores Ruby Hill’s potential as a major mining asset.

