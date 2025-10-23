i-80 Gold Corp. Announces Board Resignation of Eva Bellissimo

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from i-80 Gold Corp ( (TSE:IAU) ).

i-80 Gold Corp. announced the resignation of Eva Bellissimo from its Board of Directors, effective October 31, 2025, as she focuses on her expanded role at McCarthy Tétrault LLP. Bellissimo, who has been with the company since its inception and previously served as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, has been praised for her valuable contributions to the company’s growth. The company plans to maintain a Board composition of at least seven seats and seeks a new candidate to help advance its development plan towards becoming a Nevada-focused mid-tier gold producer.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:IAU) stock is a Hold with a C$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on i-80 Gold Corp stock, see the TSE:IAU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:IAU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:IAU is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects a mixed financial performance with strong revenue growth but significant profitability and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis shows positive momentum, while valuation metrics are weak due to ongoing losses. The earnings call provided a cautiously optimistic outlook, but operational challenges remain.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:IAU stock, click here.

More about i-80 Gold Corp

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mining company dedicated to establishing a mid-tier gold producer through a strategic development plan. The company holds the fourth largest gold mineral resource in Nevada, with a portfolio of high-grade development and production-stage projects. i-80 Gold employs a hub-and-spoke regional mining and processing strategy to enhance efficiency and growth, with shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American.

Average Trading Volume: 915,963

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.08B

See more insights into IAU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue