Hyundai’s Tentative Q1 2024 Financials Show Mixed Results

Hyundai Motor Company Sponsored Gdr (GB:HYUD) has released an update.

Hyundai Motor Company has released its tentative Q1 2024 business results, showing a slight dip in sales revenue by 2.4% compared to the previous quarter but a 7.6% increase year-on-year. Operating profit has seen a 4.4% quarter-over-quarter increase despite a slight year-on-year decrease. Notably, net profit surged by 53.3% from the previous quarter, although it marginally fell by 1.3% compared to Q1 2023.

