Hyundai Sets Quarterly Cash Dividend Payout

Hyundai Motor Company Sponsored Gdr (GB:HYUD) has released an update.

Hyundai Motor Company has announced a quarterly cash dividend of 2,000 KRW per share for both common and preferred shares, with a total dividend payout of 525.76 billion KRW. Shareholders on record as of March 31, 2024, will receive the dividend by May 14, 2024. The decision was made during the Board of Directors meeting on April 25, with full attendance of independent directors.

For further insights into GB:HYUD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.