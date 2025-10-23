Hyundai Motor India Appoints New National Sales Head

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Hyundai Motor India Limited ( (IN:HYUNDAI) ) has shared an update.
Hyundai Motor India Limited has appointed Mr. Sunil Moolchandani as the Function Head for National Sales. With over two decades of experience in strategic sales leadership and market development, Mr. Moolchandani is expected to drive growth and enhance customer engagement, reinforcing HMIL’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) operates in the automotive industry, focusing on manufacturing and selling vehicles. The company is a prominent player in the Indian market, offering a range of cars and mobility solutions.
