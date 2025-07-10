Hysan Development Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Consideration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hysan Development Co ( (HK:0014) ) has provided an announcement.

Hysan Development Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 14, 2025, to approve and publish its interim results for the first half of 2025 and to consider the payment of the first interim dividend for the year. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0014) stock is a Buy with a HK$18.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hysan Development Co stock, see the HK:0014 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hysan Development Co

Hysan Development Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based company primarily engaged in property investment, management, and development. The company focuses on commercial and residential properties, contributing significantly to the real estate market in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 2,007,848

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$15.49B

For an in-depth examination of 0014 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue