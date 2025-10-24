Hysan Development Announces Sale of Bamboo Grove Residential Unit

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Hysan Development Co ( (HK:0014) ) is now available.

Hysan Development Company Limited announced a connected transaction involving the sale of a residential unit at Bamboo Grove by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kwong Wan, to a purchaser wholly-owned by Mr. Zhang Yong, an independent non-executive Director. The transaction, valued at HK$53,540,000, is subject to announcement and reporting requirements but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval due to its size under the Listing Rules. This sale aligns with market valuations and reflects the company’s ongoing asset management strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0014) stock is a Buy with a HK$18.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hysan Development Co stock, see the HK:0014 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hysan Development Co

Hysan Development Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based company involved in property development and investment. The company primarily focuses on residential and commercial properties, catering to the real estate market in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 2,112,535

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$16.37B

See more data about 0014 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue