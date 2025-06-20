Hyperscale Data Issues Shares Following Stock Conversion

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Hyperscale Data ( (GPUS) ) has provided an announcement.

Between June 16 and June 20, 2025, Hyperscale Data, Inc. issued a total of 1,401,422 shares of Class A Common Stock following the conversion of 2,016.07 shares of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock. Additionally, the company issued 1,811,216 shares of Class A Common Stock upon converting $2,996,479 of outstanding convertible notes. These transactions were conducted under exemptions from registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933. As of June 20, 2025, the company had 6,611,290 shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GPUS is a Underperform.

The stock score is primarily impacted by the company’s poor financial performance and weak technical indicators. While there are positive corporate events, they are insufficient to outweigh the significant financial and technical challenges.

More about Hyperscale Data

Average Trading Volume: 8,616,245

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.33M

