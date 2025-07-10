Hypebeast Limited Announces 2025 AGM and Share Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hypebeast ( (HK:0150) ) has provided an announcement.

Hypebeast Limited has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for August 26, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the approval of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and authorization for the board to fix remuneration. Additionally, the company seeks approval to repurchase up to 10% of its issued shares, reflecting a strategic move to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Hypebeast

Hypebeast Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the media and lifestyle industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing content and products related to fashion, culture, and lifestyle.

YTD Price Performance: -29.77%

Average Trading Volume: 569,374

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$315.4M

See more data about 0150 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

