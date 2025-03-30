Hygieia Group Limited Announces Final Dividend for 2024

The latest update is out from Hygieia Group Limited ( (HK:1650) ).

Hygieia Group Limited has announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024, with a final ordinary cash dividend of SGD 0.002 per share. The announcement outlines the dividend details, including the need for shareholder approval on May 15, 2025, but specifics such as the payment date and ex-dividend date remain to be announced. This announcement may impact stakeholders by providing insight into the company’s financial health and shareholder returns, although further details are pending.

More about Hygieia Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: 8.57%

Average Trading Volume: 1,299,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$152M

For a thorough assessment of 1650 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

