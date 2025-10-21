Hydrogen Utopia International PLC Delivers New Shares to Settle Fees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Hydrogen Utopia International PLC ( (GB:HUI) ) is now available.

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC has announced the delivery of 2,307,692 new ordinary shares to AlbR Capital Limited to settle outstanding professional fees. These shares, priced at 1.625p each, will be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange around 30 October 2025, with a requirement for board approval for any sale within a year. This move increases the company’s total ordinary shares to 405,968,607, providing a new denominator for shareholders to calculate their interests. This development reflects HUI’s strategic financial management and its commitment to maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (HUI) is a company focused on converting non-recyclable mixed waste plastic into hydrogen and other carbon-free fuels, new materials, or distributed renewable heat. The company aims to be a leading player in Europe, utilizing non-recyclable mixed waste plastic as feedstock to produce syngas, from which new products and energy can be generated. HUI’s revenue streams are expected to include the sale of syngas, hydrogen, electricity, and heat, as well as fees for processing non-recyclable waste. The company targets areas with significant private sector interest and potential financial backing, especially where EU or government grants and loans are available.

Average Trading Volume: 521,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

