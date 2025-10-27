Hydrix Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Hydrix Limited ( (AU:HYD) ) is now available.

Hydrix Limited has announced the details for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to submit written questions in advance regarding the company’s operations and audit reports. The meeting will provide an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the company’s board and discuss matters such as the Remuneration Report. Voting procedures have been outlined, allowing shareholders to appoint proxies if they cannot attend in person.

More about Hydrix Limited

Average Trading Volume: 460,009

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.09M

See more insights into HYD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue