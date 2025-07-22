Hybrid Power Solutions Partners with Terrapass for Carbon Offset Initiative

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hybrid Power Solutions, Inc. ( (TSE:HPSS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hybrid Power Solutions has announced a partnership with Terrapass to offer carbon offset options for its hybrid energy systems, which still include generators. This collaboration allows clients to offset emissions through certified carbon credits, supporting sustainability goals even when full renewable energy adoption is not feasible. The partnership enhances Hybrid’s market offering by providing a comprehensive solution for reducing environmental impact, thus strengthening its position as a leader in clean energy solutions.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian company specializing in clean energy innovations, particularly in developing portable power systems that aim to eliminate the need for fossil fuels in off-grid and remote applications. The company is committed to environmental responsibility and technological innovation, positioning itself as a leader in the clean energy transition.

