Hybrid Power Solutions Partners with Kiikew Renewables for Exclusive Distribution

Hybrid Power Solutions, Inc. ( (TSE:HPSS) ) has shared an update.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Kiikew Renewables Corp., a BC-based leader in sustainable renewable energy equipment. This partnership will see Kiikew exclusively distribute Hybrid’s Batt Pack Energy units, enhancing access to carbon-free power solutions in the mining, construction, and remote project sectors. The collaboration is expected to expand Hybrid’s presence in the renewable energy market and drive interest through Kiikew’s established sales and rental network, potentially leading to joint projects in hybrid power deployments.

More about Hybrid Power Solutions, Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy innovator listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ‘HPSS.’ The company specializes in developing portable power systems that eliminate the need for fossil fuels in off-grid and remote applications, with a focus on environmental responsibility and technological innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 272,629

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

