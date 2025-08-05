Hybrid Power Solutions Expands School Safety with Batt Pack Energy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Hybrid Power Solutions, Inc. ( (TSE:HPSS) ).

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. has announced the sale of its Batt Pack Energy unit to be used as a battery backup system for emergency lighting in a school facility. This move highlights the company’s expanding presence in institutional and critical infrastructure applications, showcasing the reliability and ease of integration of its clean energy solutions. The deployment of the Batt Pack Energy unit ensures uninterrupted lighting during power outages, enhancing safety for students and staff and reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing dependable, clean backup power where it is most needed.

More about Hybrid Power Solutions, Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian company specializing in clean energy innovations. Listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ‘HPSS,’ the company focuses on developing portable power systems that eliminate the need for fossil fuels in off-grid and remote applications, emphasizing environmental responsibility and technological innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 330,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

