Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. ( (IN:HYBRIDFIN) ) has issued an announcement.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a total income of Rs. 88.73 lakhs for the half-year, with a profit before tax of Rs. 24.89 lakhs. The financial results were approved by the Board of Directors, highlighting the company’s commitment to financial transparency and regulatory compliance. This announcement reflects the company’s operational performance and its ongoing efforts to maintain a stable financial position in the market.

More about Hybrid Financial Services Ltd.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of financial solutions and services. The company focuses on delivering financial results and reports to stakeholders, maintaining transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Average Trading Volume: 20,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 857.5M INR

