Hyatt Hotels Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Hyatt Hotels ( (H) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hyatt Hotels presented to its investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a global hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, operates a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts across multiple continents, offering luxury, lifestyle, and inclusive accommodations.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Hyatt Hotels reported a slight increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR) and notable net rooms growth, despite posting a net loss. The company highlighted its strategic focus on expanding its brand presence and enhancing customer loyalty through its World of Hyatt program.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 0.3% increase in comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR and a 12.1% net rooms growth. However, the company faced a net loss of $49 million, with adjusted net income at a loss of $29 million. Gross fees saw a 5.9% increase, and adjusted EBITDA rose by 5.6% compared to the previous year. Hyatt also announced a pipeline of approximately 141,000 rooms, reflecting a 4.4% increase.

Strategically, Hyatt is focusing on expanding its global footprint, with significant room openings in key markets such as Kuala Lumpur and New York City. The company also announced an expanded agreement with Chase, which is expected to significantly boost its adjusted EBITDA through enhanced credit card program economics.

Looking ahead, Hyatt remains optimistic about its growth prospects, projecting a RevPAR growth of 2% to 2.5% for the full year 2025. The company expects to achieve a net income between $70 million and $86 million, with a continued focus on expanding its brand and loyalty program to drive long-term shareholder value.

