HUTCHMED Unveils Innovative ATTC Platform and Advances Late-Stage Trials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from HUTCHMED (China) ( (HK:0013) ) is now available.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited announced significant advancements in its research and development efforts, particularly highlighting its new Antibody-Targeted Therapy Conjugate (ATTC) platform, which integrates monoclonal antibodies with small-molecule inhibitors to enhance precision oncology. The lead candidate, HMPL-A251, shows promising preclinical results in targeting the PAM pathway, with plans to enter clinical development by late 2025. Additionally, HUTCHMED reported progress in several late-stage clinical trials, including studies on fruquintinib, savolitinib, surufatinib, sovleplenib, and fanregratinib, indicating potential advancements in treatment options for various cancers and immunological conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0013) stock is a Hold with a HK$25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HUTCHMED (China) stock, see the HK:0013 Stock Forecast page.

More about HUTCHMED (China)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases. The company operates primarily in the oncology and immunology sectors, aiming to address critical unmet medical needs through innovative treatment solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 3.15%

Average Trading Volume: 9,843,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$20.29B

Learn more about 0013 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue