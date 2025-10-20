Huscoke Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Consideration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huscoke Holdings Limited ( (HK:0704) ) has provided an announcement.

Huscoke Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for October 31, 2025, to discuss and approve the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and to consider the recommendation of an interim dividend. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing financial assessment and potential shareholder returns, reflecting its operational transparency and commitment to stakeholder interests.

More about Huscoke Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,071,615

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$46.68M

Find detailed analytics on 0704 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

