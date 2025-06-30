Huscoke Holdings Reports Annual Loss Amid Rising Revenues

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huscoke Holdings Limited ( (HK:0704) ) has provided an announcement.

Huscoke Holdings Limited reported a loss of HK$29,487,000 for the year ending March 31, 2025, with a basic loss per share of HK$0.10. Despite the loss, the company maintained net assets of HK$1,041,190,000, equating to HK$3.59 per share. The company’s revenue increased significantly from the previous year, but high finance costs and administrative expenses contributed to the overall loss. The announcement highlights the company’s ongoing financial challenges and potential impacts on its stakeholders.

More about Huscoke Holdings Limited

Huscoke Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily involved in the energy sector. The company focuses on the production and sale of coke, a crucial component in steel manufacturing, and operates within the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 704.

Average Trading Volume: 19,041

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$84.72M

