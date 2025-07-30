Huscoke Holdings Limited Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Huscoke Holdings Limited ( (HK:0704) ).

Huscoke Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for September 26, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key agenda items, including the consideration of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of the company’s auditor. Additionally, the company seeks approval for a resolution to potentially repurchase up to 10% of its issued shares, reflecting strategic financial management and shareholder value enhancement efforts.

Average Trading Volume: 53,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$108.9M

