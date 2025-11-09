Huntsman Navigates Challenges with Strategic Cost Management

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Huntsman Navigates Challenges with Strategic Cost Management

Huntsman Navigates Challenges with Strategic Cost Management

Huntsman ((HUN)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call of Huntsman reflected a mixed sentiment, balancing strategic progress in cost management against the backdrop of global economic challenges. The company is actively managing costs and cash flow, yet significant market challenges in major regions and a dividend cut suggest a cautious outlook.

Successful Cost Reduction Program

Huntsman is making significant strides with its $100 million cost reduction program, which involves eliminating or relocating over 600 positions and closing seven sites, primarily in Europe. The company is on track to meet and potentially exceed these savings targets, demonstrating a strong commitment to operational efficiency.

Strong Cash Flow

In the third quarter, Huntsman reported $200 million in operating cash, with a year-to-date free cash flow exceeding $100 million. This strong cash flow performance underscores the company’s ability to generate liquidity even amidst challenging market conditions.

Market Share Gains in Advanced Materials

Despite facing challenging market conditions, Huntsman’s Advanced Materials division has shown resilience, particularly in the aerospace, power, and automotive sectors. This performance highlights the division’s ability to capture market share and drive growth in key industries.

Challenging Market Conditions Across Regions

Huntsman is navigating unprecedented challenges, including high inflation, rising interest rates, and reduced consumer spending in the U.S.; lack of consumer confidence in China; and deindustrialization in Europe due to regulations and high costs. These factors are creating a tough operating environment for the company.

Weak European and Chinese Markets

The company is experiencing significant difficulties in Europe and China, where economic pressures have led to industrial closures and market flooding with excess capacity. These challenges are impacting Huntsman’s operations and financial performance in these regions.

Dividend Reduction

In response to the current market conditions, Huntsman has reduced its dividend by 65% to preserve cash. This move indicates financial stress and a strategic focus on long-term balance sheet protection, reflecting the company’s cautious approach in the current economic climate.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Huntsman has provided guidance that reflects the challenging market environment, citing unprecedented economic conditions across the U.S., China, and Europe. The company is prioritizing cash over EBITDA, particularly within its Performance Products division, and anticipates typical seasonality with heightened destocking activities in the fourth quarter. Huntsman remains focused on stabilizing its operations and maintaining shareholder value amidst these challenges.

In summary, Huntsman’s earnings call highlighted the company’s strategic efforts to manage costs and cash flow amidst significant market challenges. While the company is making progress in operational efficiency and cash generation, the reduced dividend and cautious outlook underscore the difficulties it faces in the current economic landscape.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement