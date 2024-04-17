Hunting PLC Announces AGM Results and Board Changes

Hunting plc (GB:HTG) has released an update.

Hunting PLC has successfully passed all resolutions at its AGM with a notable majority, including the approval of a new Performance Share Plan and the declaration of a final dividend. A significant directorate change occurred as Stuart Brightman took over as Chair following John Glick’s retirement, with additional committee chair appointments. Despite overall success, the Board is engaging with shareholders due to less than 80% approval for the Directors’ Remuneration Report.

