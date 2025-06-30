Hunlicar Group Limited Reports Annual Loss Amid Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huabang Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:3638) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hunlicar Group Limited announced its annual results for the year ended March 31, 2025, revealing a significant decline in revenue from HK$357.1 million to HK$238.9 million compared to the previous year. The company reported a gross profit increase to HK$97.7 million, but faced an operating loss of HK$62.9 million, largely due to increased general and administrative expenses and impairments. The overall loss for the year was HK$73.8 million, highlighting challenges in cost management and asset valuation.

More about Huabang Technology Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 343,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$319.1M

Find detailed analytics on 3638 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

