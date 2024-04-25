Hummingbird Resources: Strong Q1 Amid Challenges

Hummingbird Resources (GB:HUM) has released an update.

Hummingbird Resources reported increased gold production of 22,867 ounces in Q1-2024, with Yanfolila Mine in Mali boosting its output by 18% from the previous quarter and reducing costs. The company faced disruptions at its Kouroussa Mine in Guinea due to a fire and halted operations by its primary contractor, but is actively seeking solutions to reach commercial production. Financially, Hummingbird saw a substantial rise in adjusted EBITDA to US$7.1 million, marking a solid start to the year despite operational challenges.

