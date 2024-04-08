Humm Group Reports Progress in Share Buy-Back

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has announced an update on its on-market share buy-back, with a total of 71,708 ordinary shares purchased on the previous day, adding to the 16,513,267 shares bought back prior to that date. The announcement made on April 8, 2024, serves as a regular update to the market regarding the company’s ongoing buy-back activities. This move by Humm Group Limited is part of its strategy to manage share capital actively.

For further insights into AU:HUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.