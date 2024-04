Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, with 150,559 ordinary shares purchased on the previous day, adding to a total of 17,160,513 shares bought back to date. The buy-back activity is part of an ongoing effort to increase shareholder value and is being conducted in the open market.

