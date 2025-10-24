Humanoid Global Closes $2 Million Special Warrant Financing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

New Wave Esports ( (TSE:ROBO) ) has provided an announcement.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. has successfully closed its non-brokered private placement of special warrants, raising $2 million in gross proceeds. Each special warrant will convert into a common share and a warrant, allowing the holder to acquire additional shares. The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes, and the company remains confident in its strategic direction despite a demand letter from its former CEO, which is currently under review. The announcement underscores Humanoid Global’s commitment to advancing its operations and growth initiatives in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector.

More about New Wave Esports

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. is a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector. The company serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio that spans the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record, Humanoid Global takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach, offering capital, strategic consultation, and facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Average Trading Volume: 262,176

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$39.68M

Find detailed analytics on ROBO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue