Hulic Co. Reports Strong Financial Growth and Revised Dividend Plan

The latest announcement is out from Hulic Co ( (JP:3003) ).

Hulic Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with a 34.6% rise in operating revenue and a 19.7% increase in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company has also revised its dividend plan, indicating a positive outlook and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3003) stock is a Buy with a Yen1749.00 price target.

More about Hulic Co

Hulic Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and management. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market and is known for its strategic investments in urban properties.

Average Trading Volume: 2,104,234

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1200.3B

