Huiyuan Cowins Technology Group to Revamp Share Option Scheme

The latest announcement is out from Mayer Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1116) ).

Huiyuan Cowins Technology Group Limited has announced its intention to terminate its existing share option scheme, which was adopted in 2019, and introduce a new share option scheme. This new scheme aims to align with the latest requirements of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules and is designed to provide a flexible means of incentivizing and rewarding eligible participants. The adoption of the new scheme is contingent upon shareholder approval and the Stock Exchange’s listing committee granting the necessary permissions. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s ability to retain and motivate its stakeholders, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

