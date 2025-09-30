Huiyuan Cowins Cancels Unvested Share Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Mayer Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1116) ) is now available.

Huiyuan Cowins Technology Group Limited has announced the cancellation of 174,800,000 unvested and unexercised share options granted to Sino Light Investment Advisory Limited. The decision was made because the vesting conditions under the Consultancy Agreement and the Share Option Scheme were not fulfilled. The Board believes this cancellation is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders, ensuring compliance and proper administration of the scheme. The cancellation does not affect the grant of 215,800,000 other share options under the scheme.

More about Mayer Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 873,075

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$604.2M

For detailed information about 1116 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

