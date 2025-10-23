Huijing Holdings Appoints New Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Huijing Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:9968) ) has shared an update.

Huijing Holdings Company Limited has appointed Mr. Lun Chu Kwan as an executive director effective October 23, 2025. Mr. Lun, who has been with the company since 2024, is the son of the Chairman and has a background in finance and Chinese studies. His appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership, given his experience and familial ties within the organization.

More about Huijing Holdings Company Limited

Huijing Holdings Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with a focus on sales, marketing, and business development. The company is involved in various sectors, although specific industries and products are not detailed in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 4,428,539

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$110.3M

