Huijing Holdings Announces Key Agenda for Upcoming AGM

Huijing Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:9968) ) has shared an update.

Huijing Holdings Company Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for September 5, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key agenda items, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of the company’s auditor. Additionally, the meeting will consider granting mandates to the directors for share repurchase and issuance, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Huijing Holdings Company Limited

Average Trading Volume: 41,180,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$126.1M

